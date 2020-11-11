Daily Punch - Bombay HC rules in Kangana Ranaut's favour

Global  
 

Bombay HC rules in Kangana Ranaut's favour, stopped her office space from being completely demolished In Other News Amitabh Bachchan would not have a cameo but a full-fledged role in Nag Ashwin's next starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.for more watch Daily Punch.


Kangana's house demolition case: Bombay HC calls 'action with malafide intent' [Video]

Kangana's house demolition case: Bombay HC calls 'action with malafide intent'

Bombay High Court set aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on September 7 and 9, calls demolition at her place as action with malafide intent. According to the High Court order, a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition. Speaking on this Mumbai's Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that she will go through the High Court order. "I haven't seen court order, will go through it," said Mayor Pednekar. Later this afternoon, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar will hold meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) legal team to assess Bombay High Court's order in Kangana Ranaut's case.

Bombay HC quashes BMC's demolition notices to Kangana Ranaut, actor reacts [Video]

Bombay HC quashes BMC's demolition notices to Kangana Ranaut, actor reacts

Bombay High Court said that BMC's action of demolishing part of Kangana Ranaut's bungalow smacks of malafide. Quashing demolition order, HC said the act was done to cause substantial loss to the actor. The court also said that it does not approve of authorities using 'muscle power' against any citizen. The bench was hearing Kangana's petition challenging the demolition carried out by BMC. The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter and responded to the court's order. Demolition at Kangana's Pali Hill bungalow in suburb Bandra was carried out on September 9. Kangana had sought Rs 2 crore in damages from BMC and urged court to declare action illegal. Bench added that it was appointing a valuer who would hear petitioner and BMC on monetary damages. Kangana had filed the petition on September 9 when the demolition process was initiated. Bombay HC had, in an interim order on September 9, stayed the demolition work.

Rs 24,000 crore bullet train contract creates record

 The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) on Thursday signed the country’s largest ever government-funded civil contract of Rs 24,000 crore for the..
IndiaTimes

Court rejects ED plea against closure report in Maharashtra scam

 A special court in Mumbai on Thursday rejected an intervention application filed by the ED challenging the closure report filed by the Economic Offences Wing..
IndiaTimes

Watch: Alia Bhatt runs around with abandon in forest, embraces her inner child [Video]

Watch: Alia Bhatt runs around with abandon in forest, embraces her inner child

Actor Alia Bhatt revisited her childhood days in a new video shared on Instagram. In the video, Alia is seen running around in a forest and playing with two kids. Alia captioned it, 'Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground'. After months of staying indoors, the 27-year-old actor had recently resumed work. Earlier this month, Alia was joined by the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The fantasy drama was scheduled to release in December 2020 after several delays. The release has, however, been pushed yet again owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy.

Watch: Kapil Dev and Amitabh Bachchan extend Diwali wishes to fans [Video]

Watch: Kapil Dev and Amitabh Bachchan extend Diwali wishes to fans

Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev greeted fans on the occasion of Diwali. Sharing a video on Twitter, the former India cricketer wished for everybody's happiness. Dev, who underwent angioplasty last month, said he's healthy and his heart is operating well. Dev was admitted to a hospital on October 23 after he complained of chest pain. The former India skipper then underwent an angioplasty and was discharged on October 25. Earlier, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback post to wish fans on Diwali. The photo showed him celebrating the festival with wife Jaya during their younger days. The couple could be seen enjoying the festival with some sparklers. The Bachchan family has reportedly decided to cancel their annual Diwali party this year. The family, otherwise, is known for their lavish Diwali parties.

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at dubbing studio in Mumbai [Video]

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at dubbing studio in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked at a dubbing studio in suburban Mumbai. The two were presumably dubbing for their fantasy drama, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is Ranbir and Alia's first film together. Fans were happy to see Ranbir and Alia together. They also expressed excitement to watch Brahmastra. Earlier this month, the duo was joined by the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The film was scheduled to release in December 2020 after several delays. The release has, however, been pushed yet again owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail, Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan [Video]

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail, Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan

Comedian Bharti Singh along with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Mumbai court in the drugs case today. Karan Johar rejects Disney+ Hotstar's offer to release Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra on OTT. To know more about the world of entertainment, keep following Desimartini

Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh taken to hospital for medical examination [Video]

Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh taken to hospital for medical examination

Comedian Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested after 15 hours of interrogation on November 22. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took both of them for the medical examination. Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities have been summoned by NCB including Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. NCB started probing entertainment industry after Sushant Singh Rajput alleged suicide.

NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa [Video]

NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai on November 21. They summoned Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities have been summoned by NCB including Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

