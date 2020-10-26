Global  
 

Mass testing begins in bid to get students home for Christmas

Mass testing begins in bid to get students home for Christmas

Mass testing begins in bid to get students home for Christmas

Mass testing for Covid-19 is being rolled out at university campuses acrossthe UK in a bid to get students home with their families in time forChristmas.


Coronavirus: Queen's University mass testing programme will get students home for Christmas, says Swann

Coronavirus: Queen's University mass testing programme will get students home for Christmas, says Swann Health minister Robin Swann has described the launch of a mass rapid testing programme at Queen’s...
Belfast Telegraph


Sturgeon addresses students' Christmas concerns [Video]

Sturgeon addresses students' Christmas concerns

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing on Monday that she understands students will be “worried and anxious”about the prospect of being unable to return..

