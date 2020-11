Britain asked its regulator on Friday to assess AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for a possible rollout, while the Philippines and Thailand secured millions of doses, giving the shot a vote of confidence after experts raised questions about trial data.



Related videos from verified sources Equity indices open flat, Sensex up by 7 points



Equity benchmark indices opened flat on Friday with Sensex up by 7.09 points and Nifty up by 6.45 points. The market had a sloppy opening today amid renewed doubts about a highly-anticipated.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06 Published 11 hours ago SII’s Adar Poonawala on side-effects of Oxford’s Covid vaccine at #HTLS2020



Serum Institute of India’s Adar Poonawala joined the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and spoke on India’s quest for a Covid-19 vaccine. Speaking on the side-effects of the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:30 Published 1 week ago Gareth Bale admits to concerns about catching coronavirus while on Wales duty



Press conference with Gareth Bale ahead of the Nations League gameGareth Balehas expressed concerns over catching Covid-19 after playing for Wales againstRepublic of Ireland opponents who subsequently.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago