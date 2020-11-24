Global  
 

Oneida Project Black Friday sale a drive-thru this year

The Oneida Project has selected eligible people to shop at its reduced price Black Friday sale this year, which is now a drive-thru event.

This year, it's curbside shopping outside plymouth bethesda and cornerstown community church near oneida square.

This is the eighth year the oneida square project has put this shopping event on.

The event serves about 400 children in total...whose families have been identified through local social service agencies.

The not-for-profit allows those families to shop for toys at a reduced price...80 percent off retail.

This year, people must stay in their vehicles and shop from a list of toys.

They can select up to three toys... (diana diprimo, exec.

Vp of operations, oneida square project) tc : 16:40 "we separated the times out so that we have three different categories.

We're doing it today and tomorrow, normally we do it all on black friday but we didn't think we could get all the families through on one day so we've got two hour time slots where we're letting the families come, we gave them a sign times."

The event continues tomorrow...but again, this is only for families who have already been identified and have been given a time slot to come to the church.

You can not just drive up.




