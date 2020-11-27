Retail analyst on hopes of rescue for some Arcadia brands

Sir Philip Green’s retail empire is under threat as Arcadia Group faces collapse within days. The company is behind brands such as Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins. Around 15,000 jobs could be at risk if the retail giant goes into administration. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Philip Green's retail empire is on the brink of collapse, with around15,000 jobs at risk. The Arcadia Group, which runs the Topshop, DorothyPerkins and Burton brands, is expected to appoint Deloitte as administratorsin the coming days. The company said it is "working on a number of contingencyoptions", after Sky News reported that the group's future is in doubt.
Philip Green's Arcadia, home to some of the biggest brands in British retail, said it was working on a number of options to secure its future after the global crisis hammered its business.
