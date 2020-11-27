Retail analyst on hopes of rescue for some Arcadia brands

Global  
 

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Retail analyst Chana Baram has told ITV News that there are hopes of rescue for some of the Arcadia brands, after reports say that Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group is on the verge of collapse.

Report by Patelr.

Philip Green Philip Green British businessman

Philip Green's Arcadia Group faces administration [Video]

Philip Green's Arcadia Group faces administration

Sir Philip Green’s retail empire is under threat as Arcadia Group faces collapse within days. The company is behind brands such as Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins. Around 15,000 jobs could be at risk if the retail giant goes into administration. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published
Topshop owner Arcadia nearing collapse [Video]

Topshop owner Arcadia nearing collapse

Sir Philip Green’s retail empire is on the brink of collapse, with around15,000 jobs at risk. The Arcadia Group, which runs the Topshop, DorothyPerkins and Burton brands, is expected to appoint Deloitte as administratorsin the coming days. The company said it is “working on a number of contingencyoptions”, after Sky News reported that the group’s future is in doubt.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
Philip Green's Arcadia 'on brink of collapse' [Video]

Philip Green's Arcadia 'on brink of collapse'

Philip Green's Arcadia, home to some of the biggest brands in British retail, said it was working on a number of options to secure its future after the global crisis hammered its business. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published

Arcadia Group Arcadia Group British multinational retailing company


Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Labour MP on Brexit deal: 'We're already into injury time’ [Video]

Labour MP on Brexit deal: 'We're already into injury time’

Shadow Health Minister Justin Madders has said that "we are already into injury time" in regard to securing a Brexit deal, but the fact that the country is still "talking and negotiating is a positive". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published
People in Maidstone react to being put under Tier 3 measures [Video]

People in Maidstone react to being put under Tier 3 measures

The people of Maidstone express their views as the entire county of Kent is set to be placed into Tier 3 restrictions when the England national lockdown ends on December 2nd. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Chicken consumerism fuelling deforestation in Brazil [Video]

Chicken consumerism fuelling deforestation in Brazil

Eating chicken from some of our main supermarkets equals deforestation in Brazil. Chicken sold by Tesco, Asda and Lidl - and served up at McDonald's and Nando's - is reared on soya grown on what was wooded savannah - until fires conveniently transformed it into farmland. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published