Retail analyst on hopes of rescue for some Arcadia brands

Retail analyst Chana Baram has told ITV News that there are hopes of rescue for some of the Arcadia brands, after reports say that Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group is on the verge of collapse.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn