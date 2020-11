Cher helps the world’s loneliest elephant get a new home Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:47s - Published 3 minutes ago Cher helps the world’s loneliest elephant get a new home Cher has helped transport the “world’s loneliest elephant” to a new home in a sanctuary in Cambodia, after animal activists campaigned for years to have him removed from a Pakistan zoo. 0

