What is a stock split?

A stock split is when a company decides to increase the number of shares by dividing its existing shares into additional shares.

According to Business Insider stock splits don't provide any economic value to the company.

They just reduce the stock's price, making it more affordable.

Stock splits are often good signs for shareholders, attracting new investors and eventually leading to a share-price rise.


