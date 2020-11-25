Global  
 

St Helens lift Grand Final trophy

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:46s - Published
St Helens lift Grand Final trophy
St Helens lift the trophy after one the most epic finales in the Grand Final.

