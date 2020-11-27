Fewer crowds on Black Friday amid pandemic
Shoppers on Black Friday said they noticed fewer crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police out in force for Black Friday, despite smaller crowdsThe pandemic may have kept some of the crowds away from shopping centers this Black Friday, but that didn’t stop police from stepping up efforts to keep you safe while you shop.
Black Friday Shoppers Still Going To Physical Stores Despite PandemicAlthough an emphasis was placed on online shopping this year, North Texas residents are still out shopping on Black Friday.
Black Friday for small businesses amid pandemic