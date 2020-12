With many families struggling to make ends meet, coupons are making a big comeback this year Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:54s - Published 3 days ago With many families struggling to make ends meet, coupons are making a big comeback this year If there is one thing Laura Daily knows how to do, itโ€™s find a good deal; Daily is the owner of Mile High on the Cheap, a website aimed at helping people in the Denver Metro area find ways to save money. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like