Italy Will Experiment With COVID Testing Before Getting On Flight

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:26s
Certain travelers from the U.S. will be able to go to Italy soon without having to quarantine.


Delta launches the first quarantine-free travel from the US to Europe, thanks to a new testing program that reduces infection chances on a flight to '1 in a million'

Passengers on Delta and will have to take two COVID-19 tests before boarding the plane, and another...
Business Insider


