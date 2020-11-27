Coronavirus Pandemic Didn't Keep Shoppers Away In South Jersey On Black Friday

Electronics Deals Still a Draw for East Bay Black Friday ShoppersThe pre-dawn lines of Black Friday shoppers weren't as prevalent as in past years but, in Dublin, early-morning lines did form outside the Best Buy. Devin Fehely reports. (11-27-20)
Black Friday shoppers hit the stores despite pandemicDespite the pandemic, many shoppers still rushed to The Chico Marketplace to find deals this Black Friday.
Rally Held In Manhattan For Amazon Workers In PandemicWhile many people turned to Amazon this Black Friday for gifts, others took to the streets, protesting for workers' rights.