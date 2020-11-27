Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Pandemic Didn't Keep Shoppers Away In South Jersey On Black Friday

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Coronavirus Pandemic Didn't Keep Shoppers Away In South Jersey On Black Friday
Kimberly Davis reports.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Black Friday: Shoppers steer towards online deals as coronavirus pandemic rages

As the US registers record cases and hospitalizations, officials have urged people to start their...
Deutsche Welle - Published

VIRUS TODAY: Black Friday shoppers stay home

Here's what's happening Friday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.: THREE THINGS TO KNOW...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldDenver Post


Retailers prepare for a different Black Friday amid pandemic

Retailers hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic are banking on Black Friday more than ever -- but...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Electronics Deals Still a Draw for East Bay Black Friday Shoppers [Video]

Electronics Deals Still a Draw for East Bay Black Friday Shoppers

The pre-dawn lines of Black Friday shoppers weren't as prevalent as in past years but, in Dublin, early-morning lines did form outside the Best Buy. Devin Fehely reports. (11-27-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:05Published
Black Friday shoppers hit the stores despite pandemic [Video]

Black Friday shoppers hit the stores despite pandemic

Despite the pandemic, many shoppers still rushed to The Chico Marketplace to find deals this Black Friday.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Rally Held In Manhattan For Amazon Workers In Pandemic [Video]

Rally Held In Manhattan For Amazon Workers In Pandemic

While many people turned to Amazon this Black Friday for gifts, others took to the streets, protesting for workers' rights.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:39Published