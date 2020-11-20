Black Friday 2020: Less shoppers, more restrictions

Black Friday shoppers hit the stores despite pandemic



Despite the pandemic, many shoppers still rushed to The Chico Marketplace to find deals this Black Friday. Credit: KHSL Published 2 hours ago

Rally Held In Manhattan For Amazon Workers In Pandemic



While many people turned to Amazon this Black Friday for gifts, others took to the streets, protesting for workers' rights. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:39 Published 2 hours ago