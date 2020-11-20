Global  
 

Black Friday 2020: Less shoppers, more restrictions

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Black Friday 2020: Less shoppers, more restrictions

Which online Black Friday deals are worth virtually fighting over?

This Black Friday you won't probably see viral videos of shoppers fist fighting over a plasma screen...
Mashable - Published

Colossal Apple Black Friday deal roundup: save big on Apple Watch, Macs, iPads, AirPods

Shoppers looking to save on Apple products this Black Friday will have plenty of deals to choose...
AppleInsider - Published Also reported by •Business Insider


Black Friday Switch accessory deals from $9.50: PowerA controllers, cases, more

We have now spotted a number of notable Black Friday Switch accessory deals starting from *$10*....
9to5Toys - Published


Black Friday shoppers hit the stores despite pandemic [Video]

Black Friday shoppers hit the stores despite pandemic

Despite the pandemic, many shoppers still rushed to The Chico Marketplace to find deals this Black Friday.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Rally Held In Manhattan For Amazon Workers In Pandemic [Video]

Rally Held In Manhattan For Amazon Workers In Pandemic

While many people turned to Amazon this Black Friday for gifts, others took to the streets, protesting for workers' rights.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:39Published
Black Friday Shoppers Find Coronavirus Protocols In Place Like Social Distancing, Masks [Video]

Black Friday Shoppers Find Coronavirus Protocols In Place Like Social Distancing, Masks

Some shoppers didn't let the pandemic impact their Black Friday tradition.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:02Published