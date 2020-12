Who will lead Justice Department?

HIS CABINET ....WITH A SERIES OF ANNOUNCEMENTSCOMING UP NEXT WEEK.ONE OF THE BIG QUESTIONS FOR THEINCOMING ADMINISTRATION ISWHO WILL LEAD THE JUSTICEDEPARTMENT.BIDEN IS CONSIDERING NAMES FROMCALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERALXAVIER BECERRA .... TO FORMACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL SALLYYATES... TO FORMER SUPREME COURTNOMINEE MERRICK GARLAND.THE NAMES GAINING THE M

The names gaining the most attention are former Homeland Security Advisor Lisa Monico, and Sally Yates.

The U.S. Department of Justice will monitor elections in 44 jurisdictions, including six Florida...