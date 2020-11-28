A Third Of America Had Thanksgiving, Ignored COVID-19

Public health experts warned for months that Thanksgiving should not happen traditionally.

The reasoning being that dinner would be the perfect place for the coronavirus to spread.

They suggested people limit their feasts, just for this year, to single-household affairs.

Still, more than a third of Americans said they would not be making any changes.

Thanksgiving 2020 would remain traditional despite the looming virus threat.

Many said they'd travel and mix households without wearing masks or opening up windows.