Thousands protest in Santiago demanding Chile's president resign
Thousands of people gathered in central Santiago, Chile, on Friday (November 27) to demand president Sebastián Piñera's resignation.
Demonstrators rally outside Toulouse courthouse as protests over security law continue in FranceThousands of protesters took to the streets of Toulouse, France on Thursday (November 26) to protest against the government's security law.
Thousands gather in Lyon to protest French security lawThousands took to the streets of Lyon, France on Tuesday (November 25) to protest against the government's security law.Footage filmed by @AntoineCOMTE shows protesters chanting and dancing.
Chileans protest against President Pinera blocking pension withdrawal schemeA protest calling for the resignation of Chile President Sebastián Piñera occurred on Monday, November 23 in the capital city of Santiago.