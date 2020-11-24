Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thousands protest in Santiago demanding Chile's president resign

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Thousands protest in Santiago demanding Chile's president resign

Thousands protest in Santiago demanding Chile's president resign

Thousands of people gathered in central Santiago, Chile, on Friday (November 27) to demand president Sebastián Piñera's resignation.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Demonstrators rally outside Toulouse courthouse as protests over security law continue in France [Video]

Demonstrators rally outside Toulouse courthouse as protests over security law continue in France

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Toulouse, France on Thursday (November 26) to protest against the government's security law.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Thousands gather in Lyon to protest French security law [Video]

Thousands gather in Lyon to protest French security law

Thousands took to the streets of Lyon, France on Tuesday (November 25) to protest against the government's security law.Footage filmed by @AntoineCOMTE shows protesters chanting and dancing.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Chileans protest against President Pinera blocking pension withdrawal scheme [Video]

Chileans protest against President Pinera blocking pension withdrawal scheme

A protest calling for the resignation of Chile President Sebastián Piñera occurred on Monday, November 23 in the capital city of Santiago.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published