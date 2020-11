Klopp discusses offside, penalty calls Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:36s - Published 5 minutes ago Klopp discusses offside, penalty calls Jurgen Klopp discusses Mohamed Salah's goal that was ruled out by VAR for offside and the late penalty awarded to Brighton during Saturday's clash. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Specsavers troll BT Sport over latest Liverpool VAR frustration vs Brighton VAR controversy took centre stage in Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Brighton, with two goals disallowed...

Daily Star - Published 1 hour ago