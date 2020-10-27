Global  
 

Zahawi on appointment: ‘There’s a lot of work to do’

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Zahawi on appointment: ‘There’s a lot of work to do’

Zahawi on appointment: ‘There’s a lot of work to do’

Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed as minister in charge of rolling out the Covid vaccine across England.

The Government has ordered almost 150 million doses of three different vaccines all of which are awaiting signoff by the MHRA.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


