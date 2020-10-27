Zahawi on appointment: ‘There’s a lot of work to do’

Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed as minister in charge of rolling out the Covid vaccine across England.

The Government has ordered almost 150 million doses of three different vaccines all of which are awaiting signoff by the MHRA.

Report by Browna.

