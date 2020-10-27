Zahawi on appointment: ‘There’s a lot of work to do’

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi says that Covid-19 testing 'can always improve' and will 'get better and better over time'.
Report by Etemadil.
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi urges firms to prepare for Britain leaving the EU customs union and single market at the end of this year. Report by Etemadil.
Business minister Nadhim Zahawi says he believes in the 'robust' institutions of the US electoral system and that they will deal with this closely fought election as they have done in the past.
Report by Etemadil.
Business Minsiter Nadhim Zahawi has said seven areas across England are to receive millions of pounds worth of funding to invest in their local economies throughout the Covid pandemic.
The announcement comes as Conservative MPs called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set out a clear 'roadmap' to ending lockdown restrictions in the North. Report by Chinnianl.
COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed initially in India, informed Chief executive officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla on November 28. He said, "Vaccine will be distributed initially in India, then we will look at the COVAX countries which are mainly in Africa. The UK and European markets are being taken care of by AstraZeneca and Oxford. Our priority is India and COVAX countries." Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Serum Institute of India in Pune, Maharashtra to and reviewed COVID-19 vaccine development.
Speaking on COVID-19 pandemic vaccine, Chief executive officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla on November 28 said as of now, the government of India has not given anything in writing on how many doses they will purchase. He said, "As of now, we don't have anything in writing with the Govt of India on how many doses they will purchase but the indication is that it would be 300-400 million doses by July, 2021." "We are in the process of applying for emergency use authorization of Covishield in the next two weeks," he added. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Serum Institute of India in Pune, Maharashtra to and reviewed COVID-19 vaccine development.
The Government could face some “tough choices” if the vaccine produced byAstraZeneca and Oxford University is found to be less effective than others, aformer Department of Health director of immunisation has said. Professor DavidSalisbury said ministers would need to think “very carefully” about theirhandling of the vaccine if its efficacy was lower than for other jabs such asthose from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine iscurrently being assessed by the Medicines and Healthcare products RegulatoryAgency (MHRA) for use in the UK.Data from two arms of its phase-three trial,announced last week, gave a combined efficacy of 70%.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the UK government has formally submitted the Pfizer vaccine to the Medicine Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for review in the hopes of a nationwide roll out. Report by Browna.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he will be encouraging his own mother to take a Covid-19 vaccine, insisting safety standards had not been compromised during the approval phase.
He added if he could be at the front of the queue to receive the vaccine himself when it is rolled out, he would do so as he "absolutely trusted the judgement" of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Report by Alibhaiz.
Dr June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare ProductsRegulatory Agency, said: “The safety of the public will always come first. “ACovid-19 vaccine will only be approved once it has met robust standards ofeffectiveness, safety and quality.”
Home Secretary Priti Patel met with the French interior minister today to sign a deal agreeing France would increase its police patrols, improve technology and 'toughening up' border security. Ms Patel and her French counterpart hope the new measures will help tackle the growing migrant crisis. Report by Browna.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michele Barnier has said his talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost is an ongoing process. His comments come as he is in London for the latest round of negotiations. Report by Browna.
Our reporter Stef chatted to Lily about her new Netflix film Mank, and couldn't resist asking about Emily in Paris season 2 - they're ready, are you? Report by Mccallumj.
Police have fired tear gas at civil liberty protesters attending a demonstration in Paris.
The rally is against a new security law prohibiting images of police officers from being shared.
The bill had been popular with the public after recent terrorist attacks.
Protesters argue the new law will allow police brutality to go unpunished.
#Paris #France #Protest Report by Dessentjacksonl.