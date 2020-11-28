Bollywood stars dazzle in film city

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor posts dance practice video, Khushi's reaction is priceless



Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared videos from her dance practice at home. In the video, Janhvi's sister Khushi is seen lazing on a sofa at the far end of the room. Janhvi was wearing a simple yellow palazzo-style salwar paired with a matching kameez. The actor had no makeup on and wore her hair in a neat low ponytail. Khushi, on the other hand, was spotted all covered up in a huge white blanket. Thne video invited a lot of comments from Janhvi's family, friends from the industry. This particular room has also featured in other posts of the actor. It appears to be Janhvi's favourite practice and hangout corner of her home. Janhvi was seen last in Karan Johar's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi was to begin work on Karan's ambitious multi starrer Takht in February this year. However, the film was affected due to lockdown and has now been shelved permanently. Janhvi had also shot some portions of Karan's another production, Dostana 2. In the film, Janhvi stars with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya Lalwani.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:00 Published on January 1, 1970