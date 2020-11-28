Bollywood stars dazzle in film city

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan was seen disguised as Santa Claus in Bandra. She dressed herself as Santa ahead of Christmas. Several celebrities were spotted in B-town. Producer Boney Kapoor was seen along with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. The trio were clicked outside Maddock Films in Santacruz. Actor Ananya Panday was also snapped at Bandra. Her casual look gave all chic vibes
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared videos from her dance practice at home. In the video, Janhvi's sister Khushi is seen lazing on a sofa at the far end of the room. Janhvi was wearing a simple yellow palazzo-style salwar paired with a matching kameez. The actor had no makeup on and wore her hair in a neat low ponytail. Khushi, on the other hand, was spotted all covered up in a huge white blanket. Thne video invited a lot of comments from Janhvi's family, friends from the industry. This particular room has also featured in other posts of the actor. It appears to be Janhvi's favourite practice and hangout corner of her home. Janhvi was seen last in Karan Johar's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi was to begin work on Karan's ambitious multi starrer Takht in February this year. However, the film was affected due to lockdown and has now been shelved permanently. Janhvi had also shot some portions of Karan's another production, Dostana 2. In the film, Janhvi stars with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya Lalwani.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:00Published
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan snapped outside her residence in Bandra. Soon-to-be mommy 'Bebo' flaunted her baby bump in a cute maxi dress. Kriti Sanon clicked outside designer Manish Malhotra's residence. With next-door-girl look, Kriti looked chic and beautiful. Actor Yami Gautam was papped outside Mumbai airport. She kept her airport look comfy and opted for a blue dress.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned Arjun Rampal for around six hours at its Mumbai office on Dec 21. He was questioned in connection with psychotropic substances found at his home. Zonal director Sameer Wankhede said that the agency has found some contradiction in the prescription submitted by the actor to NCB. “There was a discrepancy in Arjun Rampal's statement. He can be called for questioning once again,” Sameer said. Last month, the agency had conducted a search at Rampal’s residence in Bandra. It seized electronics gadgets & some medicine restricted under the NDPS Act. NCB had already questioned Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades in connection to the Bollywood drug case. On November 13, Rampal was questioned for nearly seven hours. Gabriella had also been called for two rounds of questioning by the NCB. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:35Published
Actor Arjun Rampal reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai to appear before the agency in connection with a drugs case. Rampal had been called by the NCB officers for questioning in connection with the Bollywood drugs case. NCB had already questioned Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades and arrested her brother in the case. Last month, the agency had conducted a search at Rampal’s residence in Bandra. It seized electronics gadgets & some medicine restricted under the NDPS Act. Rampal was then questioned for nearly seven hours on November 13. Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella was seen at NCB office on November 12. Gabriella had been called in for a second round of questioning. She was also called by the agency for questioning on November 11. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:35Published
Kajol Devgn to make her debut on the digital platform with Tribhanga next year. It will be co-produced by Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. After the lockdown was imposed in the UK earlier this week, Bollywood celebs including Priyanka Chopra and Aftavb Shivdesani got stuck there.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:52Published
Actor Alia Bhatt revisited her childhood days in a new video shared on Instagram. In the video, Alia is seen running around in a forest and playing with two kids. Alia captioned it, 'Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground'. After months of staying indoors, the 27-year-old actor had recently resumed work. Earlier this month, Alia was joined by the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The fantasy drama was scheduled to release in December 2020 after several delays. The release has, however, been pushed yet again owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:24Published
The little son of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur turned 4. The couple celebrated his birthday at their residence. Actor Karisma Kapoor along with father Randhir Kapoor and mother Babita arrived at their residence to celebrate Taimur's birthday. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also attended the celebrations.
Bollywood celebrities were snapped in Mumbai. Looking dapper in eye-cool blue t-shirt, actor Kunal Kemmu posed for camera at PS Dance rehearsal hall. Kunal was joined by Patralekhaa. Paps also clicked Nimrat Kaur in Mumbai. Actress will next be seen in 'Atrangi Re'.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was snapped at Mumbai airport. She gave major airport look goal through her comfortable style. Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi along with their daughter snapped at the Mumbai airport. The trio looked vacation ready as New Year celebrations have begun. Actor Gauahar Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport. She has recently got married to Zaid Darbar, who is elder son of musician Ismail Darbar. Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi clicked post her dance rehearsal in Andheri. She gave cool vibes with shorts and basic tee that was teamed up with a cap.
A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following seizure of drugs from their house here, to judicial custody till December 4. The court will hear their bail pleas on Monday. The NCB arrested Singh on Saturday and her husband early Sunday morning following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said NCB should target arresting drug traffickers. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:01Published