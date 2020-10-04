Netflix Declares More Than $1.3 Billion In UK Revenue

Our reporter Stef chatted to Lily about her new Netflix film Mank, and couldn't resist asking about Emily in Paris season 2 - they're ready, are you? Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Tech giant Google is gradually rolling out a new feature to Google Chrome 87 that allows the user to type commands in the address bar that performs specific browser actions. According to Mashable, this new feature is called 'Chrome Actions' and allows the user to type in a command, causing an action to be displayed in the address bar search results. When the user selects that action, it will be executed in the browser. The new option can help user directly search in Google or the engine of choice and even present calculations and unit conversions even before pressing 'Enter'. Its next trick might appeal to a certain class of users who are more used to entering commands in a terminal or envision themselves giving orders to the browser through typed commands.
Google on Tuesday (local time) said that its payments application Google Pay's iOS, and Android applications along with its website version are set to lose their payment features in America. According to the Verge, applications will only work till December and will lose their features in January in America. As per a Google support document quoted by The Verge, the old apps will not be able to send or receive payments or withdraw money soon. Alternatively, a notice on the website of the payments service also said that it will also lose the feature of sending and receiving peer-to-peer payments.
What is a stock split? A stock split is when a company decides to increase the number of shares by dividing its existing shares into additional shares. According to Business Insider stock splits don't provide any economic value to the company. They just reduce the stock's price, making it more affordable. Stock splits are often good signs for shareholders, attracting new investors and eventually leading to a share-price rise.
On Friday, US stocks made gains as hopes for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration offset concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases. Business Insider reports S&P 500 closed at a record high. On Thursday Pres. Donald Trump said he'd hand over power when the Electoral College certifies President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. The US reported 125,082 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. That brought the seven-day average to 163,831, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Deaths topped 254,000, and hospitalizations jumped above 90,000. The stock market's "fear gauge" fell as low as 19.51 on Friday, dropping amid low trading volumes to its lowest level since the pandemic began.
AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are facing criticism over their COVID-19 vaccine trial results. According to Business Insider the criticism comes after AstraZeneca admitted to a mistake in the vaccine dosage. During the vaccine trial, some patients got two full doses of the vaccine. Others had a half-dose in their first shot, followed by a full dose. On Wednesday, an AstraZeneca executive described the "mistake" as "serendipity.
Former President Barack Obama threw some geographic shade at the Trump administration in an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. Business Insider reports Obama praised President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy picks for the incoming administration. Obama said that he was looking forward to seeing an administration where people 'know where countries are.' In June 2017, President Donald Trump reportedly mispronounced Nepal and Bhutan as "Nipple" and "Button.