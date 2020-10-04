Netflix Declares More Than $1.3 Billion In UK Revenue

Global  
 

On Saturday, Netflix said it would declare more than $1.3 billion in UK revenue.

The news is likely to put pressure on other tech giants like Amazon and Google many of which use tax jurisdictions to their favor.

Business Insider reports Netflix has about 50 productions based in the UK, including "The Crown" and "The Witcher." Variety reports Netflix is planning to double UK spending.


Netflix to declare more than $1.3 billion in UK revenue, increasing pressure on other big tech firms over their favorable tax arrangements

The company's decision follows its announcement to double spending in the UK, where it produces "The...
Business Insider - Published


