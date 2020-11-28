Stinky Dog Happy Life in Paris Movie

STINKY DOG Happy Life in Paris Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Once upon a time there was a naive and enthusiastic Parisian dog, named Stinky Dog.

With Flatty Cat, his trusty feline companion, Stinky Dog wanders the streets of Paris with his snout in the wind, provoking all sorts of catastrophes yet always landing on his paws, as other dogs watch on, amazed.

With Stinky Dog and his friends' crazy adventures, kids can discover the most poetic places in Paris!