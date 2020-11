Retailers Warn This Small Business Saturday Is Make-Or-Break Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:04s - Published 5 minutes ago Retailers Warn This Small Business Saturday Is Make-Or-Break This is Small Business Saturday, and at the forefront is a reminder that the holiday shopping season ahead is make-or-break for small businesses that are on the brink. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports. 0

