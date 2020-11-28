Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Commuters in NCR face difficulties in shuttling due to farmers protest

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Commuters in NCR face difficulties in shuttling due to farmers protest

Commuters in NCR face difficulties in shuttling due to farmers protest

With thousands of farmers camping in and outside Delhi to protest against the new agricultural laws, commuters transporting between the national capital region on November 29 reported difficulties in shuttling.

They are facing problems due to road blockade at Singhu border amid farmers' protest.

Commuters claimed that there is no vehicle for steady commute.

Farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border will go to Ramlila Maidan for protest: Rakesh Tikait [Video]

Farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border will go to Ramlila Maidan for protest: Rakesh Tikait

Farmers continued their protest against the farm laws at Ghaziabad-Delhi border on November 29. They decided on November 28 that they will continue their protest and won't go anywhere else. Speaking to ANI, farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait said, "Protests happen at Ramlila ground, then why should we go to Nirankari Bhawan, a private facility? We will stay put here today." Farmers also decided that they will meet at 11:00 am daily to discuss strategy.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:36Published
Agitating farmers protesting peacefully so far: Delhi Joint CP [Video]

Agitating farmers protesting peacefully so far: Delhi Joint CP

Protesting farmers who are camped in and outside the national capital have been demonstrating peacefully so far, said Surender Yadav, Joint CP (Northern Range), Delhi. He said, "They (agitating farmers) are sitting peacefully and have been cooperating till now." "Our objective is to maintain law and order and to ensure that the arrangements are in place to facilitate their movement," Joint CP added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published

Related videos from verified sources

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan meets farmers at Burari ground [Video]

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan meets farmers at Burari ground

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan met farmers at Burari's Nirankari Samagam Ground, the approved site for protest against recently enacted farm laws. He said, "MLAs and workers come here to ensure that they..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published
Watch: Amit Shah's message to protesting farmers as they camp in Delhi, border [Video]

Watch: Amit Shah's message to protesting farmers as they camp in Delhi, border

Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued an appeal to farmers protesting in and near the national capital. He said that the Government of India is ready for talks with the agriculture minister having sent..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published
‘Punjab farmers protesting’, says Haryana CM; SP chief’s jibe over ‘injustice’ [Video]

‘Punjab farmers protesting’, says Haryana CM; SP chief’s jibe over ‘injustice’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that farmers from his state did not participate in the 'Dilli Chalo' protest march against the Centre's farm laws, adding the ongoing..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:15Published