Commuters in NCR face difficulties in shuttling due to farmers protest
With thousands of farmers camping in and outside Delhi to protest against the new agricultural laws, commuters transporting between the national capital region on November 29 reported difficulties in shuttling.
They are facing problems due to road blockade at Singhu border amid farmers' protest.
Commuters claimed that there is no vehicle for steady commute.
Farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws.
Farmers continued their protest against the farm laws at Ghaziabad-Delhi border on November 29. They decided on November 28 that they will continue their protest and won't go anywhere else. Speaking to ANI, farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait said, "Protests happen at Ramlila ground, then why should we go to Nirankari Bhawan, a private facility? We will stay put here today." Farmers also decided that they will meet at 11:00 am daily to discuss strategy.
Protesting farmers who are camped in and outside the national capital have been demonstrating peacefully so far, said Surender Yadav, Joint CP (Northern Range), Delhi. He said, "They (agitating farmers) are sitting peacefully and have been cooperating till now." "Our objective is to maintain law and order and to ensure that the arrangements are in place to facilitate their movement," Joint CP added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued an appeal to farmers protesting in and near the national capital. He said that the Government of India is ready for talks with the agriculture minister having sent..
