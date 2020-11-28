Commuters in NCR face difficulties in shuttling due to farmers protest

With thousands of farmers camping in and outside Delhi to protest against the new agricultural laws, commuters transporting between the national capital region on November 29 reported difficulties in shuttling.

They are facing problems due to road blockade at Singhu border amid farmers' protest.

Commuters claimed that there is no vehicle for steady commute.

Farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws.