PM Modi says 'new farm laws have given new opportunities to farmers'|Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke of the Centre's new farm laws and the advantages they brought.

PM Modi said that The agricultural reforms in the past few days have also now opened new doors of possibilities for our farmers in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat.

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to protesters...Thousands of farmers continue to camp in and around Delhi as their protest against centre's contentious agricultural laws enters the fourth day.

