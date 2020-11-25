Devi Annapurna's idol, stolen in 1913, being brought back from Canada: PM Modi
While addressing the nation during 'Mann Ki Baat' on November 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Every Indian would feel proud to know that an ancient idol of Devi Annapurna is being brought back from Canada to India." "Almost 100 years ago in 1913, this idol was stolen from a temple in Varanasi and smuggled out of the country," he added.
While addressing the nation during 'Mann Ki Baat' on November 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India's culture and scripture have always been a centre of attraction for the entire world. Some people came to India in search of them and stayed here for life. While some returned to their countries as cultural ambassadors of India." "I got to know about the work of Jonas Masetti, who is also known as 'Vishvanath'. Jonas gives lessons on Vedanta and Geeta in Brazil. He runs an organisation called 'Vishvavidya' which is located in hills of Petropolis about an hour's drive from Rio de Janeiro," PM Modi added. "After completing mechanical engineering, Jonas worked for his stock market company. Later, he was attracted towards Indian culture, especially towards Vedanta. He studied Vedanta in India and spent four years at Arsha Vidya Gurukulam in Coimbatore. I congratulate Jonas for his efforts," PM further stated.
Amid the raging protests by the farming community, mainly from Punjab, against the new agricultural reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat on November 29 reaffirmed his stand on the contentious farm laws, stating that the new farm reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have given new rights and opportunities to them. "Parliament has recently passed farm reform laws after rigorous brainstorming. These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them," said PM Modi. He further informed about a Maharashtra-based farmer Jitendra Bhoiji who, the PM said, benefitted from the new farm laws by getting good price from traders for the maize he produced. "You should know how Jitendra Bhoiji, a farmer in Dhule, Maharashtra used these new farms laws. He produced maize and decided to sell it to traders at the right price. The total amount agreed at was around Rs 3.32 lakh," said PM Modi during Mann ki Baat. Farmers, mainly from Punjab, have camped in and outside the national capital to intensify their protests against the new farm laws.