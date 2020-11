Thousands crowd streets of Lyon in protest against France security bill



Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Lyon and other cities in France on Saturday (28 November), against a draft security law. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 35 minutes ago

Tear gas at protest in Lyon against draft security law in France



Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Lyon and other cities in France on Saturday (28 November) against a draft security law.Footage showed tear gas being used at the protest in Lyon. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published 46 minutes ago