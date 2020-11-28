Global  
 

Tristan Thompson Becomes US citizen

The Canadian-born basketball player fulfilled the requirements to become a naturalized citizen last week, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, which shared the news on Twitter along with a photo of the NBA star taking the oath of allegiance.

"I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I'm now truly living the American dream," Thompson said.

The 29-year-old father of two was born in Brampton, Ontario and moved to the US as a teen to attend high school in New Jersey.


