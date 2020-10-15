Fauci 'Months' Before Coronavirus Vaccine For Children

Jennings/Pool/REUTERS Dr. Anthony Fauci told host Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press" that the US is "months" away from a coronavirus vaccine that's approved for children.

It's normal in vaccine development for children to be studied after adults so that researchers can make sure the shots are safe, and vaccine studies so far have mainly involved adult participants.

Fauci estimated that the process for approving vaccines for kids will start in January.

