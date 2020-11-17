Here Comes Rusty Movie

Here Comes Rusty Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The film is about a sinister bet between two foes that sends Dicky St.

John (Bruce Hampton) into action to save failing Magnolia Greyhound Park.

While his crew revives the track for a winner-take-all race, used car lot owner Mak Hoffstadt (Fred Willard) looks for a way to guarantee a victory, no matter the cost.

Genre: Comedy Director: Tyler Russell Writers: Pierce Wortham, William Ross Smith, Tyler Russell Stars: Joey Lauren Adams, Fred Willard, Judd Lormand