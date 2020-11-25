Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coast Guard suspends search for man swept away by surf

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Coast Guard suspends search for man swept away by surf
Coast Guard suspends search for man swept away by surf

Michele tracy at 541-766-6924.

A crabbing trip on the coast takes a*deadly turn.

Two people were onboard a small inflatable motor- ized boat that*capsized in the surf.

It happened yesterday afternoon -- at the mouth of knee- tarts bay.

Rescue crews*were able to save one person.

She was taken to the hospital and is now recovering at home.

The second person on board has not been found and is presumed




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WBZ Evening News Update For November 24 [Video]

WBZ Evening News Update For November 24

Six residents at Andover nursing home have died amid outbreak of at least 70 cases; Coast Guard suspends search for missing fishermen off Cape Cod; State is considering a take-home version of the MCAS..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:39Published