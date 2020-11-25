Coast Guard suspends search for man swept away by surf
Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Coast Guard suspends search for man swept away by surf
Michele tracy at 541-766-6924.
A crabbing trip on the coast takes a*deadly turn.
Two people were onboard a small inflatable motor- ized boat that*capsized in the surf.
It happened yesterday afternoon -- at the mouth of knee- tarts bay.
Rescue crews*were able to save one person.
She was taken to the hospital and is now recovering at home.
The second person on board has not been found and is presumed