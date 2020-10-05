Hans-Joachim Stuck, former Formula 1 driver and Le Mans winner, drives a 1950 Škoda Sport

This year ŠKODA AUTO is celebrating the 125th anniversary of its foundation in 1895.

Since then, many vehicles have earned a special place in the history of the company.

One such model is the ŠKODA Sport, which took part in the 24 hours of Le Mans in 1950.

In the latest feature on the ŠKODA storyboard, a racing legend shares his impressions of the car: Hans Joachim Stuck, former Formula 1 driver, 18-time Le Mans contender and two-time winner of the famous endurance race, takes a ride in the ŠKODA Sport.

In addition, Michal Velebný, head of the restoration workshop at ŠKODA and grandson of the then chief design engineer Josef Velebný, reports on his very special relationship with the ŠKODA Sport.