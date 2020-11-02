My Brother's Keeper Movie - T.C. Stallings, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Joey Lawrence

My Brother's Keeper Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: MY BROTHER’S KEEPER shares the story of returning war veteran SFC Travis Fox (TC Stallings) who has one more battle to fight - PTSD.

Fox and his best friend SFC Ron “Preach” Pearcy (Joey Lawrence) are in their 6th combat deployment when Preach and his entire Ranger platoon are killed in a deadly improvised explosive device attack.

Travis returns to his hometown to settle the affairs of his parents who had passed away years before.

Director: Kevan Otto Writer: Ty Manns Starring T.C.

Stallings, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Joey Lawrence