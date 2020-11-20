Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Clooney has been cutting his own hair for 25 years

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:43s - Published
George Clooney has been cutting his own hair for 25 years

George Clooney has been cutting his own hair for 25 years

George Clooney hasn't visited a barber for over 25 years because he just cuts his own hair.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

George Clooney Admits He Cuts His Own Hair With Something He Bought Off An Infomercial 25 Years Ago

'So, years ago, I bought a thing called a Flowbee'
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •UpworthyTMZ.com


George Clooney’s secret to cutting his hair


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsUpworthy



Related videos from verified sources

George Clooney's wife kept movie star waiting for proposal answer [Video]

George Clooney's wife kept movie star waiting for proposal answer

George Clooney was left on his knees when he asked his wife Amal to marry him, because she refused to answer right away.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Felicity Jones' baby news helped shape George Clooney's new film [Video]

Felicity Jones' baby news helped shape George Clooney's new film

George Clooney has Felicity Jones' baby son to thank for making his new movie, The Midnight Sky, extra special, because her pregnancy news made him rethink the whole story.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Amal Clooney Joked About Sharing a Husband With Meryl Streep [Video]

Amal Clooney Joked About Sharing a Husband With Meryl Streep

"It does occur to me that we have something special in common ... "

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 01:07Published