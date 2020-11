Lelan's early morning forecast: Monday, November 30, 2020

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:00s - Published 8 minutes ago

BECAUSE BOTH TEAMS ARE 8-3.SO WE WILL WATCH THAT.AND FROM ANGIE IN MACON COUNTY.SOME OF YOU IN THE EASTERN AREASCOULD GET 1/2 INCH OR A QUICKINCH IN A COUP OF SPOTS ANDGRASSY AREA AND NOT LOOKING FORANY TRAVEL IMPACT AND BE MINDFULOF BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.THIS IS THE LEBANON AREA.AND TO HAVE THE TEMPS GO BACK UPANOTHER DEGREE OR TWO.THAT WILL BE GOOD BEFORE MORESNOW SHOWERS ARRIVE LATER TODAYAND TONIGHT.RIGHT NOW SNOW SHOWERS ANDCOOKEVILLE TO SPARTA ANDEXTENDING INTO WARREN AND VANBUREN COUNTY.FOR THE RIDE IN, MAKE SURE THEKIDDOS ARE BUNDL