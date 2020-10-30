Anne Hathaway insists motherhood is more than just a challenge Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:45s - Published Anne Hathaway insists motherhood is more than just a challenge Anne Hathaway has revealed she often feels like she's doing everything wrong as a mother. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Anne Hathaway American actress Anne Hathaway deeply sorry for 'The Witches' disability controversy



Anne Hathaway has vowed to "do better" after failing to recognise how her portrayal of a disability in The Witches reboot could be hurtful for children with limb differences. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published on January 1, 1970 Anne Hathaway didn't let pregnancy get in the way of 'The Witches' stunts



Anne Hathaway did many of her own stunts when filming 'The Witches' - despite the fact she was pregnant at the time. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published on January 1, 1970