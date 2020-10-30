Anne Hathaway insists motherhood is more than just a challenge
Anne Hathaway has revealed she often feels like she's doing everything wrong as a mother.
Anne Hathaway deeply sorry for 'The Witches' disability controversyAnne Hathaway has vowed to "do better" after failing to recognise how her portrayal of a disability in The Witches reboot could be hurtful for children with limb differences.
Anne Hathaway didn't let pregnancy get in the way of 'The Witches' stuntsAnne Hathaway did many of her own stunts when filming 'The Witches' - despite the fact she was pregnant at the time.
Anne Hathaway: Motherhood is more than a challengeAnne Hathaway admits motherhood is "more than just a challenge".
Anne Hathaway: Witches off limits for my kidsAnne Hathaway has joked her children can’t see her new movie ‘The Witches’ until their adults because the sight of her as the terrifying Grand High Witch would “freak” them out.