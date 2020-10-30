Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anne Hathaway insists motherhood is more than just a challenge

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Anne Hathaway insists motherhood is more than just a challenge

Anne Hathaway insists motherhood is more than just a challenge

Anne Hathaway has revealed she often feels like she's doing everything wrong as a mother.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway American actress

Anne Hathaway deeply sorry for 'The Witches' disability controversy [Video]

Anne Hathaway deeply sorry for 'The Witches' disability controversy

Anne Hathaway has vowed to "do better" after failing to recognise how her portrayal of a disability in The Witches reboot could be hurtful for children with limb differences.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Anne Hathaway didn't let pregnancy get in the way of 'The Witches' stunts [Video]

Anne Hathaway didn't let pregnancy get in the way of 'The Witches' stunts

Anne Hathaway did many of her own stunts when filming 'The Witches' - despite the fact she was pregnant at the time.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Related videos from verified sources

Anne Hathaway: Motherhood is more than a challenge [Video]

Anne Hathaway: Motherhood is more than a challenge

Anne Hathaway admits motherhood is "more than just a challenge".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:38Published
More parents leaving the workforce for their kids [Video]

More parents leaving the workforce for their kids

More parents are leaving the workforce to stay home with their kids during the pandemic. Colleen Merrell says she felt like a bad mother by not being there for her kids while navigating remote..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published
Anne Hathaway: Witches off limits for my kids [Video]

Anne Hathaway: Witches off limits for my kids

Anne Hathaway has joked her children can’t see her new movie ‘The Witches’ until their adults because the sight of her as the terrifying Grand High Witch would “freak” them out.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:35Published