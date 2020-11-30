Global  
 

PM needs to ensure exams are fair for students, Labour says

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the government needs to ensure exams are fair for all students, suggesting the standardisation of results across the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce sweeping reforms for students in England taking A-level and GCSE exams in the summer.

Report by Alibhaiz.

