PM needs to ensure exams are fair for students, Labour says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday it would be some months before all the most vulnerable people received COVID-19 vaccines, with England's health service boss saying the bulk would be given between January and April.
Boris Johnson urged caution despite the UK becoming the first country toapprove a coronavirus vaccine. The Prime Minister said logistical challengesmeant it would take a long time to immunise the majority of the population andcalled on people to continue following Government guidelines.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says exams are the "best form of assessment for everyone". Students taking GCSE and A-level exams next year will be awarded more generous grades to compensate for disruption to their schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Pub and restaurant-goers returned to the streets of Soho on Wednesday evening as London came out of England's national lockdown and into Tier 2 restrictions.
A group of U.S. states led by New York is investigating Facebook for possible antitrust violations and plan to file a lawsuit against the social media giant next week, four sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
Conservative MP Conor Burns says he hopes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit the set of Coronation Street to mark 60 years of the ITV show. Labour's Tracy Brabin, who played Tricia Armstrong on the show between 1994 and 1997, said Corrie is as much a part of British culture as "a nice cuppa, a fish and chip supper or sitting down to the Queen's Speech on Christmas Day".