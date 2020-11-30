Vigil: Louisville Non-violent Activist Travis Nagdy killed during car-jacking

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 day ago

C1 3 killed a week ago l-m-p-d says it happened near university of louisville's campus.

Shaquille lord reports.

#### l3: good morning kentucky!

White community members, family remember travis nagdy vigil for activist sho ... l3: remember travis nagdy vigil for activist sho ... l3: good family remember travis nagdy vigil for activist sho ... nats : "there wasn't no violence in him; he was no violence and that's what made him even more special."

Candles lit and fists in the air fellow protesters and family gathered at the spot to honor the life of 21-year- old travis nagdy : "i'm still so stunned by his death that it doesn't feel real."

His mother, christina moynagh says her emotions have been all over because of the amount of support she's received since his death last weekend : "at least he got to touch a lot of people and i'm so very proud of him."

Police say he was killed shortly after midnight on monday.

No arrests have been made in the investigation : "it was a carjacking, but i think there's more to it; that's just my opinion."

Nagdy was known for his wide smile and emotional chants during months of unrest over the death of breonna taylor : "mama can't you see.

What the system has done to me, they locked us up and put us down; there's no justice in this town.

That's one of his chants i'm always going to remember."

Montez jones, like many out of the 100 plus who attended the candlelight vigil developed a bond with the 21- year-old over the months.

And with this bond - he says travis will forever be remembered : "even though he's not here with us physically, he's still here spiritually and we're gong to keep going in his memory."