Guru Nanak Jayanti prayers offered at Raj Niwas at Puducherry: Watch the Video|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:10s
Kiran Bedi shared a video of prayers being offered at the Raj Niwas on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The auspicious day is known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Prakash Parv.

This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti is being celebrated on November 30.

Gurudwaras are decked up and the festive fervour can be seen as devotees offer prayers.

However, this time due to the pandemic, things are different.

