Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Disney Honors Chadwick Boseman's Birthday

According to CNN, Disney honored the late actor, Chadwick Boseman on Sunday.

Sunday, November 29, was his birthday.

He would have turned 44.

Boseman died in August after private battle with colon cancer.

He won the hearts of fans after starring as King T'Challa in Black Panther, a Marvel superhero franchise.

On Saturday, Disney chairman Bob Iger told fans on Twitter that Disney would honor Chadwick on his birthday, in a way that was fit for a Marvel king.

He tweeted, "To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts." Disney created a new opening credit, for the "Black Panther" film, which is now streaming on Disney+.

The over 30 second tribute shows clips of Boseman.

It was also shared on Marvel Studios' official Twitter account.


