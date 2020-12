Sunny, Bobby, Dharmendra to star in 'Apne 2' | Karan Deol joins them

The Deol family announced their new film, Apne 2, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Monday.

The film brings together the three generations of the family, Dharmendra, his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol.

#Apne2 #Dhamendra #SunnyDeol #BobbyDeol