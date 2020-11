The Original Darth Vader Is Dead

CNN is reporting that British actor David Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died aged 85.

Prowse's management company announced the news on Sunday.

Prowse died after a short illness, according to his agent Thomas Bowington.

CNN reported in 2018 that Prowse was being treated for prostate cancer.

The 6' 6" actor was survived by his wife and three children.