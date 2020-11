Mayor De Blasio's Daily Coronavirus Briefing CBS 2 New York - Duration: 44:07s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 44:07s - Published Mayor De Blasio's Daily Coronavirus Briefing Mayor de Blasio holds daily coronavirus briefing after announcing phased reopening plan for New York City schools. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Some NYC schools will reopen for in-person learning Dec. 7, de Blasio says In-person learning will resume for students in Grade K-5 elementary schools as well those enrolled...

Newsday - Published 15 hours ago