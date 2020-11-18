Global  
 

Dow Analyst Moves: TRV

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:14s - Published
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers Companies is the #26 analyst pick.

Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, TRV claims the #452 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Travelers Companies is lower by about 3.6%.




