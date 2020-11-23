Mike Vick: Cam's win gets the Patriots closer to playoffs no matter how 'ugly' the win may be | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins the show to talk Cam Newton's New England Patriots and their win over Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals.

While this win may have been close and ugly, Vick mentions that any win helps Cam take the Pats in the right direction and closer to the playoffs.

Additionally, Vick hopes this helps them build momentum to win the next 3 games they need to reach that goal.