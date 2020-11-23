Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mike Vick: Cam's win gets the Patriots closer to playoffs no matter how 'ugly' the win may be | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:21s - Published
Mike Vick: Cam's win gets the Patriots closer to playoffs no matter how 'ugly' the win may be | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Mike Vick: Cam's win gets the Patriots closer to playoffs no matter how 'ugly' the win may be | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins the show to talk Cam Newton's New England Patriots and their win over Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals.

While this win may have been close and ugly, Vick mentions that any win helps Cam take the Pats in the right direction and closer to the playoffs.

Additionally, Vick hopes this helps them build momentum to win the next 3 games they need to reach that goal.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mike Vick: Cam's win gets the Patriots closer to playoffs no matter how 'ugly' the win may be | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Mike Vick: Cam's win gets the Patriots closer to playoffs no matter how 'ugly' the win may be | FIRST THINGS FIRST Michael Vick joins the show to talk Cam Newton's New England Patriots and their win over Kyler...
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Belichick, Newton Reflect On 'Ugly' Win Over Cardinals [Video]

Belichick, Newton Reflect On 'Ugly' Win Over Cardinals

Cam Newton said he much prefers an "ugly win" to a "pretty loss."

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:12Published
Nick Wright: Chiefs won surprisingly close game; talks Raiders high caliber | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright: Chiefs won surprisingly close game; talks Raiders high caliber | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright breaks down the close win of the Kansas City Chiefs over the Las Vegas Raiders during the week 11 matchup. While Nick is surprised the game was so close, he's not surprised his Chiefs won..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:20Published
Chiefs won surprisingly close game; talks Raiders high caliber — Nick | NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chiefs won surprisingly close game; talks Raiders high caliber — Nick | NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright breaks down the close win of the Kansas City Chiefs over the Las Vegas Raiders during the week 11 matchup. While Nick is surprised the game was so close, he's not surprised his Chiefs won..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 08:15Published