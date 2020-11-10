TikTok users are sharing the dangerous things they did as children while unsupervised

Back in October, TikTok [email protected] posed a questionthat inspired an entire TikTok trend.That question was: “What was yourunsupervised childhood activity thatdefinitely should’ve killed you?”.To kick things off, @mountaindewbarrymore sharedher own harrowing tale of childhood trauma.Apparently, she used to run baths andthen would “try to breathe underwater”by putting a washcloth on the surface ofthe bathwater, thinking it would trap air.A distressing number of other users had theirown dangerous childhood activities to share.User @vududoll999 shared that aschildren, her and her siblings would puttheir brother in the dryer and start it.Another TikTok user named Emily Marie sharedthat as a kid, she would “take [different] thingslike forks, butter knives, etc.

And … stick themin [outlets]” to shock herself.Someone else — user @n0tmarissa — revealedthat she used to eat foam packing peanuts.Yet another daredevil admitted thatthey used to eat peanuts as a kid, eventhough they are deathly allergic