U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Calls for Fiction Label on 'The Crown'

U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Calls for Fiction Label on 'The Crown'

U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Calls for Fiction Label on 'The Crown' | THR News

The U.K. culture secretary Oliver Dowden has waded into a growing debate surrounding season four of Netflix's hit royal drama 'The Crown.'


UK to ban installation of new Huawei 5G kit from September

 British telecom companies will not be allowed to install new Huawei 5G equipment after September 2021, the UK government announced ahead of a debate on new..
U.K. official says "The Crown" should have "fiction" warning

 "Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact," said culture secretary Oliver Dowden.
The Crown should carry fiction warning, says culture secretary

 Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says viewers of the Netflix drama "may mistake fiction for fact".
Queen's Platinum Jubilee to be marked with special Bank Holiday weekend

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be marked with special Bank Holiday weekend

The Queen hopes as many people as possible will have the opportunity to joincelebrations marking her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Buckingham Palace has said.The milestone will be marked with a “once-in-a-generation show” over a specialfour-day Bank Holiday weekend, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced.

The Crown controversy: Netflix series suffers backlash over depiction of British Royal Family

The Crown controversy: Netflix series suffers backlash over depiction of British Royal Family

Critics say The Crown displays a general lack of respect for The Queen and her family.View on euronews

Townsville couple allegedly watched Netflix as child died in hot car

 An Australian couple charged with manslaughter after a three-year-old girl died in a hot car were allegedly watching Netflix as she died.Mum Laura Black, 37, and..
James Corden: The talk show host for the internet age

 Bill Whitaker talks with the host of CBS' "The Late Late Show" about his favorite Carpool Karaoke guest, changing his show due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his..
Netflix's 'The Crown' needs to be labeled 'fiction,' says British culture minister

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told the Mail on Sunday newspaper that the hit Netflix series should...
U.K. official says "The Crown" should have "fiction" warning

"Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake...
UK Culture Minister Calls For Netflix to Add Fiction Label to Each Episode of The Crown

UK Culture Minister Calls For Netflix to Add Fiction Label to Each Episode of The Crown The United Kingdom’s culture secretary Oliver Dowden has called for Netflix to add a fictional...
'Grassroots sport first to return after lockdown'

'Grassroots sport first to return after lockdown'

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says grassroots sport will be among the first areas of society to return once it is deemed safe.

Fannie Flagg Brings Us Back to Whistle Stop in Fried Green Tomatoes Sequel

Fannie Flagg Brings Us Back to Whistle Stop in Fried Green Tomatoes Sequel

The follow-up novel, The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop, is out this week!

Oliver Dowden defends UK government's record on arts funding

Oliver Dowden defends UK government's record on arts funding

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has defended the UK government's record of providing support for the arts and creative industries. Thirty-six cultural organisations will receive over £77 million from..

