U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Calls for Fiction Label on 'The Crown' | THR News

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be marked with special Bank Holiday weekend



The Queen hopes as many people as possible will have the opportunity to joincelebrations marking her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Buckingham Palace has said.The milestone will be marked with a “once-in-a-generation show” over a specialfour-day Bank Holiday weekend, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published on January 1, 1970