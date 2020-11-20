NYC Parents React To School Reopening Plan
Less than two weeks after ordering all schools to stop in-person learning, New York City is reversing course.
CBS2's John Dias has the details.
Mayor De Blasio's Daily Coronavirus BriefingMayor de Blasio holds daily coronavirus briefing after announcing phased reopening plan for New York City schools.
Some parents "not confident" in AASD's plan for future in-person learningThe AASD announced its plans to return to in-person learning, but some parents say they're "not confident" it'll happen.
Parents Of 6-Year-Old Boy Who Disappeared While On School Bus Plan LawsuitTameika Peak and Xazavior Slocul lived every parent's worst nightmare last Tuesday when their six-year-old son Xayden went missing.