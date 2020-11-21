Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 58,448

The Government said a further 205 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 58,448.

TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 12,330lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,629,657.