Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 58,448

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says shops will be allowed to stay open for longer before Christmas in a bid to revive the high street following the second Covid lockdown. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the country cannot afford to take its "foot of the throat of the beast" and risk a rise in Covid infections and deaths.
He added he understood people's frustrations over the new tiered system, particularly the hospitality sector that has endured so much during the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn