Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 58,448

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 58,448

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 58,448

The Government said a further 205 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 58,448.

TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 12,330lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,629,657.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Jenrick: Extended opening hours for shops over Christmas [Video]

Jenrick: Extended opening hours for shops over Christmas

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says shops will be allowed to stay open for longer before Christmas in a bid to revive the high street following the second Covid lockdown. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
PM 'understands frustrations over new Covid tiers' [Video]

PM 'understands frustrations over new Covid tiers'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the country cannot afford to take its "foot of the throat of the beast" and risk a rise in Covid infections and deaths. He added he understood people's frustrations over the new tiered system, particularly the hospitality sector that has endured so much during the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published

U.S. had more COVID cases this month than most countries had all year

 The United States reported more than 4 million coronavirus cases in November alone.
CBS News
US fears explosion in Covid cases after busy Thanksgiving holiday [Video]

US fears explosion in Covid cases after busy Thanksgiving holiday

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

After 4 days, a slight dip in number of daily Covid cases

India reported 45,397 new cases on Saturday, down slightly from the previous day's count of 46,328,...
IndiaTimes - Published

US Reports Highest One-day COVID-19 Death Toll In 7 Months

Tuesday, the United States reported the highest death toll in single day from coronavirus in seven...
RTTNews - Published

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,964: Robert Koch Institute

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,964: Robert Koch Institute The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,964 to 902,528, data from the...
WorldNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Gifts That Keep On Giving? Amid Record COVID-19 Death Toll, SD Gov Encourages Residents To Go Shopping [Video]

Gifts That Keep On Giving? Amid Record COVID-19 Death Toll, SD Gov Encourages Residents To Go Shopping

The South Dakota Department of Health on Saturday reported 54 new deaths from COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the number surpassed the state's previous record death total of 53. But that..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 215 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 215

The Government said a further 215 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 58,245.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 58,030 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 58,030

The Government said a further 479 people died within 28 days of a positivetest for coronavirus as of Friday, bringing the UK death total to 58,030.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published