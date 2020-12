49ers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive After Emotional Win In L.A.

Postgame recap from SoFi Stadium where the 49ers beat the Rams on a last-second field goal to improve to 5-6 this season.

KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell interviews Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group to break down the win and how the team will respond to Santa Clara County's temporary ban on contact sports.