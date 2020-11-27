Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fashion retailer Arcadia enters administration

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Fashion retailer Arcadia enters administration

Fashion retailer Arcadia enters administration

Deloitte has been appointed as the administrators for fashion retail group Arcadia, which is behind brands including Topshop, Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Evans and Wallis.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Deloitte Multinational professional services network

Topshop owner Arcadia nearing collapse [Video]

Topshop owner Arcadia nearing collapse

Sir Philip Green’s retail empire is on the brink of collapse, with around15,000 jobs at risk. The Arcadia Group, which runs the Topshop, DorothyPerkins and Burton brands, is expected to appoint Deloitte as administratorsin the coming days. The company said it is “working on a number of contingencyoptions”, after Sky News reported that the group’s future is in doubt.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Dorothy Perkins

Philip Green's Arcadia Group faces administration [Video]

Philip Green's Arcadia Group faces administration

Sir Philip Green’s retail empire is under threat as Arcadia Group faces collapse within days. The company is behind brands such as Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins. Around 15,000 jobs could be at risk if the retail giant goes into administration. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published

Topshop


Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Labour will abstain vote on Covid tier restrictions [Video]

Labour will abstain vote on Covid tier restrictions

Sir Keir Starmer says his party will abstain a vote in the Commons on Tuesday which seeks to replace the current lockdown rules with the tier system from Wednesday. Sir Keir said it would not be in the national interest to vote down the measures at a time when the virus continued to represent a "significant risk". Despite some Conservative backbenchers opposing the plans the vote is still expected to pass. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published

Ex-Facebook president Sean Parker can buy a third of Weta Digital

 Facebook's first president, billionaire Sean Parker, has won consent from New Zealand's Overseas Investment Office to buy a third of Academy Award-winning Weta..
New Zealand Herald
Hancock: Tier 3 areas to be offered mass Covid testing [Video]

Hancock: Tier 3 areas to be offered mass Covid testing

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says Tier 3 areas will be offered rapid, community testing - as trialled in Liverpool - to enable them to get out of the toughest Covid restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
Jenrick: Extended opening hours for shops over Christmas [Video]

Jenrick: Extended opening hours for shops over Christmas

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says shops will be allowed to stay open for longer before Christmas in a bid to revive the high street following the second Covid lockdown. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Burton owner Arcadia in administration

Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Burton owner Arcadia in administration A rescue bid for the fashion retailer has failed
Grimsby Telegraph - Published